Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On April 30

Soto is hitting for a .327 BA, .422 OBP and .545 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .967 and he has scored five runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.49 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

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