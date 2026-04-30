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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On April 30

Juan Soto and the New York Mets will face the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .327 BA, .422 OBP and .545 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .967 and he has scored five runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.49 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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