Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On April 29

Soto is hitting for a .300 BA, .407 OBP and .460 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored four runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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