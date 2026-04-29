Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On April 29
Juan Soto and the New York Mets will face the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Soto is hitting for a .300 BA, .407 OBP and .460 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored four runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.