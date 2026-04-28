Juan Soto And Mets Play Nationals On April 28

Soto is hitting for a .304 BA, .418 OBP and .413 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored three runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.56 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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