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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Play Nationals On April 28

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will face the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .304 BA, .418 OBP and .413 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored three runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.56 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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