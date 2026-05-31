Juan Soto And Mets Face Marlins On May 31

Soto is hitting for a .300 BA, .394 OBP and .580 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .974 and he has scored 26 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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