Juan Soto And Mets Play Marlins On May 30

Soto is hitting for a .299 BA, .392 OBP and .585 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .977 and he has scored 25 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (0-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.

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