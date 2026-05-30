Juan Soto And Mets Play Marlins On May 30
Juan Soto and his New York Mets will face the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Soto is hitting for a .299 BA, .392 OBP and .585 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .977 and he has scored 25 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.
Tyler Phillips (0-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.