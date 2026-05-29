FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 29

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will face the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .301 BA, .392 OBP and .594 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .986 and he has scored 24 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News