Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 29

Soto is hitting for a .301 BA, .392 OBP and .594 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .986 and he has scored 24 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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