Juan Soto And Mets Take On Marlins On May 23

Soto is hitting for a .301 BA, .394 OBP and .571 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .965 and he has scored 22 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 21 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.85 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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