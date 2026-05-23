FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Take On Marlins On May 23

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .301 BA, .394 OBP and .571 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .965 and he has scored 22 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 21 runs. Soto has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.85 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News