Juan Soto And Mets Take On Cubs On June 25

Soto is hitting for a .299 BA, .395 OBP and .570 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .965, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Matthew Boyd (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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