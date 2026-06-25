FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Take On Cubs On June 25

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Soto has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .299 BA, .395 OBP and .570 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .965, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Matthew Boyd (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News