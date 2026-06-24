Juan Soto And Mets Take On Cubs On June 24

Soto is hitting for a .299 BA, .395 OBP and .570 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .965, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Shota Imanaga (4-6) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.