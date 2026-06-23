Juan Soto And Mets Face Cubs On June 23

Soto is hitting for a .301 BA, .398 OBP and .575 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .974, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Edward Cabrera makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.21 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

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