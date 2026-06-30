Juan Soto And Mets Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 30

Soto is hitting for a .301 BA, .407 OBP and .568 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .975, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (4-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.