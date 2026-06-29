Juan Soto And Mets Play Blue Jays On June 29

Soto is hitting for a .300 BA, .406 OBP and .567 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .972, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Soto has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Trey Yesavage gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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