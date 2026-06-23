JR Ritchie And Braves Play Padres On June 23

Ritchie is 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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