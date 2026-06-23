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JR Ritchie
Atlanta Braves

JR Ritchie

Atlanta Braves • #60 SP

JR Ritchie And Braves Play Padres On June 23

JR Ritchie will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ritchie has -172 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ritchie is 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JR Ritchie

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