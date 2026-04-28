Josh Naylor And Mariners Take On Twins On April 28

Naylor is hitting for a .202 BA, .282 OBP and .308 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored seven runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Naylor has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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