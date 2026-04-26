Josh Naylor And Mariners Face Cardinals On April 26

Naylor is hitting for a .208 BA, .283 OBP and .317 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored seven runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Naylor has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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