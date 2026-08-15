FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels

Josh Lowe

Los Angeles Angels • #3 RF

Josh Lowe And Angels Take On Royals On Aug. 15

Josh Lowe and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Lowe has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .206 BA, .266 OBP and .358 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 20 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Lowe has recorded four steals on four attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Lowe

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News