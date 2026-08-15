Josh Lowe And Angels Take On Royals On Aug. 15

Lowe is hitting for a .206 BA, .266 OBP and .358 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 20 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Lowe has recorded four steals on four attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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