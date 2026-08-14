Josh Lowe And Angels Face Royals On Aug. 14

Lowe is hitting for a .206 BA, .266 OBP and .346 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored 19 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. Lowe has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Rangers.

The Royals are sending Seth Lugo (5-7) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.