Josh Lowe And Angels Face Guardians On Aug. 25

Lowe is hitting for a .212 BA, .267 OBP and .363 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 24 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Lowe has recorded five steals on six attempts. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 27th of the season. He is 12-7 with a 3.72 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.

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