Josh Lowe And Angels Play Astros On Aug. 18

Lowe is hitting for a .201 BA, .259 OBP and .348 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 20 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Lowe has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.68 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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