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Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels

Josh Lowe

Los Angeles Angels • #3 RF

Josh Lowe And Angels Play Astros On Aug. 18

Josh Lowe and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Lowe has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .201 BA, .259 OBP and .348 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 20 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Lowe has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.68 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Lowe

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