Josh Jung And Rangers Take On Royals On May 29
Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers will face the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Jung has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Jung is hitting for a .307 BA, .365 OBP and .474 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 24 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.
Stephen Kolek (3-0 with a 2.77 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.