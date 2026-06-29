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Josh Jung
Texas Rangers

Josh Jung

Texas Rangers • #6 3B

Josh Jung And Rangers Play Guardians On June 29

Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Jung has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Jung is hitting for a .293 BA, .354 OBP and .434 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 38 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Parker Messick (7-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Jung

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