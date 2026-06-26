Josh Jung And Rangers Face Blue Jays On June 26

Jung is hitting for a .296 BA, .355 OBP and .436 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 36 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Patrick Corbin (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.73 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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