Josh Bell And Twins Take On White Sox On May 27

Bell is hitting for a .221 BA, .286 OBP and .342 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored 24 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (7-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.04 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

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