Josh Bell And Twins Take On White Sox On May 26

Bell is hitting for a .223 BA, .288 OBP and .346 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 24 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.