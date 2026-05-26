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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Take On White Sox On May 26

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bell has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .223 BA, .288 OBP and .346 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 24 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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