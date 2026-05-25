Josh Bell And Twins Face White Sox On May 25

Bell is hitting for a .228 BA, .294 OBP and .353 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 24 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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