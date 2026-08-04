Josh Bell And Twins Face Royals On Aug. 4

Bell is hitting for a .244 BA, .304 OBP and .408 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 53 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Mariners.

The Royals are sending Randy Dobnak (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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