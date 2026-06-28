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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Face Rockies On June 28

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Target Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .244 BA, .301 OBP and .397 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 41 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 51 runs (20th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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