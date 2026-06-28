Josh Bell And Twins Face Rockies On June 28

Bell is hitting for a .244 BA, .301 OBP and .397 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 41 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 51 runs (20th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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