Josh Bell And Twins Play Rockies On June 26

Bell is hitting for a .245 BA, .304 OBP and .392 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 40 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 49 runs (20th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4 with a 4.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.