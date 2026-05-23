Josh Bell And Twins Play Red Sox On May 23

Bell is hitting for a .232 BA, .294 OBP and .362 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 24 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jovani Moran (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third this season.

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