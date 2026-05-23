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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Play Red Sox On May 23

Josh Bell and the Minnesota Twins will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .232 BA, .294 OBP and .362 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 24 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jovani Moran (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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