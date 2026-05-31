Josh Bell And Twins Play Pirates On May 31

Bell is hitting for a .218 BA, .279 OBP and .340 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored 27 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a double) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Braxton Ashcraft (4-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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