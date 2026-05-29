Josh Bell And Twins Play Pirates On May 29

Bell is hitting for a .218 BA, .281 OBP and .340 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 25 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jared Jones makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.

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