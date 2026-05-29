Josh Bell And Twins Play Pirates On May 29
Josh Bell and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Bell has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Bell is hitting for a .218 BA, .281 OBP and .340 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 25 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Jared Jones makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.