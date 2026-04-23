Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Mets On April 23
Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Bell is hitting for a .253 BA, .344 OBP and .422 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 17 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Christian Scott gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.