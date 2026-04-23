Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Mets On April 23

Bell is hitting for a .253 BA, .344 OBP and .422 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 17 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Christian Scott gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.

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