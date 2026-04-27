Josh Bell And Twins Face Mariners On April 27
Josh Bell and the Minnesota Twins will face the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, on Monday, April 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bell has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Bell is hitting for a .234 BA, .330 OBP and .383 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 18 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.
Luis Castillo (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.