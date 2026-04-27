Josh Bell And Twins Face Mariners On April 27

Bell is hitting for a .234 BA, .330 OBP and .383 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 18 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Luis Castillo (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

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