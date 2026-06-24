Josh Bell And Twins Take On Dodgers On June 24

Bell is hitting for a .248 BA, .307 OBP and .397 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 40 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 49 runs (18th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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