Josh Bell And Twins Play Dodgers On June 23

Bell is hitting for a .248 BA, .308 OBP and .399 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 40 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski (8-2) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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