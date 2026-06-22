Josh Bell And Twins Face Dodgers On June 22

Bell is hitting for a .250 BA, .306 OBP and .402 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 40 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 48 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Eric Lauer (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.37 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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