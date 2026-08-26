Josh Bell And Twins Play Athletics On Aug. 26

Bell is hitting for a .253 BA, .318 OBP and .424 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 66 runs. In 517 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 80 runs (12th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn gets the start for the Athletics, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.60 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 132 1/3 innings pitched.

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