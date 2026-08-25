Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 25

Bell is hitting for a .253 BA, .318 OBP and .424 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 66 runs. In 517 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 80 runs (12th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.83 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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