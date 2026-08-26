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Jose Tena
Washington Nationals

Jose Tena

Washington Nationals • #8 SS

Jose Tena And Nationals Face Rockies On Aug. 26

Jose Tena and his Washington Nationals will take on the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Tena has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Tena is hitting for a .233 BA, .313 OBP and .388 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 31 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Tena

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