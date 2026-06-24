Jose Tena And Nationals Face Phillies On June 24

Tena is hitting for a .221 BA, .283 OBP and .357 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored 19 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (3-4 with a 5.71 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.