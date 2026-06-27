Jose Tena And Nationals Square Off Against Orioles On June 27
Jose Tena and the Washington Nationals will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Tena has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Tena is hitting for a .219 BA, .278 OBP and .363 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored 19 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.
Brandon Young (6-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.