Jose Tena And Nationals Square Off Against Orioles On June 27

Tena is hitting for a .219 BA, .278 OBP and .363 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored 19 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (6-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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