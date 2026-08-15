Jose Siri And Angels Play Royals On Aug. 15

Siri is hitting for a .267 BA, .320 OBP and .481 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 22 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Randy Dobnak (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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