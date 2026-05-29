Jose Siri And Angels Take On Rays On May 29

Siri is hitting for a .273 BA, .333 OBP and .636 SLG with a 41.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .970 and he has scored two runs. In 12 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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