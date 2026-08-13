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Jose Siri
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Siri

Los Angeles Angels • #28 CF

Jose Siri And Angels Play Rangers On Aug. 13

Jose Siri and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 10:07 p.m. ET. Siri has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Siri is hitting for a .262 BA, .317 OBP and .485 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 22 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (8-7) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.87 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Siri

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