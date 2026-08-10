Jose Siri And Angels Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 10

Siri is hitting for a .273 BA, .331 OBP and .504 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 21 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

The Rangers are sending MacKenzie Gore (6-9) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.55 ERA and 140 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.

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