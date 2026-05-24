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Jose Fernandez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Jose Fernandez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #11 SS

Jose Fernandez And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On May 23

Jose Fernandez and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Fernandez has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Fernandez is hitting for a .281 BA, .313 OBP and .383 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 21 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. Fernandez has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 7.03 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Fernandez

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