José Suarez And Braves Take On Athletics On March 31

Suarez went 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Athletics averaged 4.5 runs per game last year, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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