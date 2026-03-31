José Suarez And Braves Take On Athletics On March 31
Jose Suarez will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Athletics at Truist Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Suarez has -114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez went 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched last season.
The Athletics averaged 4.5 runs per game last year, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.