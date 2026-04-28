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Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against White Sox On April 28

Jose Soriano will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Soriano has -144 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soriano is 5-0 with a 0.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

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