José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against White Sox On April 28

Soriano is 5-0 with a 0.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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