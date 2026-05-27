José Soriano And Angels Play Tigers On May 27

Soriano is 6-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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