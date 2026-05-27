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Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Play Tigers On May 27

Jose Soriano will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Soriano has +134 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soriano is 6-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

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