FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Orioles On June 24

Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, June 24 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Soriano has -106 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Soriano is 8-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News