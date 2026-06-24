José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Orioles On June 24
Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, June 24 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Soriano has -106 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Soriano is 8-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.