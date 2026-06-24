José Soriano And Angels Square Off Against Orioles On June 24

Soriano is 8-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.